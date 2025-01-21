The most bizarre Trump inauguration moments you probably missed

Donald Trump has officially been inducted as president of the United States for a second time, and of course, his inauguration day was nothing short of extravagant.

In what was undoubtedly a long day (on 20 January), proceedings began at Capitol Rotunda at noon with Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, taking the oath.

The new president then gave his first address, and signed a bunch of executive orders which included some rather controversial decisions – like withdrawing the US from the World Health Organisation and declaring only two sexes would be recognised.

Following a parade by troops, Trump and his family headed to a number of balls to see them into the evening.

Throughout the day, they were also joined by a number of unexpected faces, including Elon Musk, Logan and Jake Paul, and Theo Von – and because this is Trump we're talking about, there were of course some rather bizarre moments that kept onlookers entertained.

Here are all of the bizarre inauguration moments you might have missed, in one place...

Barron Trump had soon had enough of Elon Musk





Elon Musk always looks like the annoying classmate who used to throw paper airplanes from the last row 🤣



Barron, on the other hand, at 18, looks like he’s about to preside over the Supreme Court in a joint session 🤣pic.twitter.com/8EFSbY8qgc

— Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) January 20, 2025





While Musk was just happy to be there, laughing and throwing a thumbs up to the cameras, Trump's youngest son, Barron, was taking proceedings far more seriously. This clip has some serious meme potential.

Did Melania wear a strategic outfit?





First Lady Melania Trump opted for a Adam Lippes custom navy blue, silk-and-wool overcoat and a boater hat designed by Eric Javits for the occasion, and while the chic ensemble hit all the right notes for fashion critics, rumours soon began to spiral online that she'd opted for a hat strategically. In a now-viral clip, Trump is seen trying to kiss his wife, but he can't quite reach her from under the hat. How convenient.

Mark Zuckerberg forgot he was on camera





This is the most normal thing I have ever seen Zuckerberg do. pic.twitter.com/sMyPz5Z4L8

— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 20, 2025

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was spotted in the crowd chatting to Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, when he was accidentally caught on camera glancing down at the 55-year-old's exposed Alexander McQueen bustier. To make matters worse, he then immediately looked back up and grinned at the former Amazon CEO - all while his own wife was sat at the other side of him. Yikes.

Eric Trump sparks conspiracy theories





While he failed to receive a shoutout from his now-president dad in his first address, Eric Trump still garnered a lot of attention during the inauguration day, for using a rather sketchy hand sign while the cameras were on him.

The 41-year-old was stood with his hands in an upside-down triangle position - a symbol often associated with the Freemasons or Illuminati by conspiracy theorists.

However, it would appear it wasn't intentional, as his wife, Lara, was seen muttering something to him upon noticing before he quickly panicked to change his stance.

Meanwhile, some people couldn't care less what the occasion is





Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman attended Trump's presidential inauguration in shorts.#Inauguration2025 Where's Big Mike pic.twitter.com/XFq18aTxJX

— FEELFLIX (@feelflix_) January 20, 2025

Pennsylvania senator, John Fetterman, turned heads at the inauguration when he showed up in a hoodie and shorts - cutting a more laidback look than everyone else in the room, who had opted for a suit. If his casual style wasn't quite enough to raise eyebrows, just know that outside it was almost -12 degrees celsius.

Trump does his wildest rendition of 'YMCA' yet





Trump dances with a sword to the YMCA. Hilarious 🤣pic.twitter.com/OKHNQEY72U

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

Trump and Melania were joined by JD Vance and his wife, Usha, at the Commander-in-Chief Inaugural ball, and after they got all of the serious business out of the way, the new US president made sure that his favourite track, 'YMCA', was fired up on the speakers, so that he and his vice president could do the dance...but with swords. Good luck, America.

