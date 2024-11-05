JD Vance slammed for calling Kamala Harris 'trash' during campaign rally speech

JD Vance has been widely condemned for his Election campaign rally speech where he described his Democrat rival Kamala Harris as "trash".

Trump's vice presidential running mate took to the stage at the event in Atlanta, Georgia, where he told supporters not to cut off friendships or family members for voting “the wrong way” in this election which is anticipated to be a close race.

But this message of unity quickly dissipated when Vance decided to insult Harris by calling her "garbage" in reference to President Joe Biden’s claim that Trump supporters are “garbage” which he later tried to clarify.

“Our message to Kamala Harris is very simple,” Vance said. “The citizens of this country are not garbage for thinking you’re doing a bad job.

"The citizens of this country are not racist for thinking you ought to close down that damn southern border. The citizens of this country are not garbage for wanting to be able to afford groceries and a nice place to live.”

Vance added: “But in two days, we are gonna take out the trash in Washington, D.C. And the trash’s name is Kamala Harris.”

Though, it seems this wasn't quite the zinger Vance had hoped to land as people on social media have criticised his

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to X, formerly Twitter to write: "Not too sure that Republicans going from calling Puerto Ricans garbage to calling a woman garbage is the whiz-bang political chess move they think it is."

AOC is referring to the comment made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe who called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" when he spoke at a Trump rally in Madison Square Garden in New York.





Republicans against Trump also weren't fans of Vance's name-calling, describing it as "the kind of language you use when you're losing".

Ex-Republican National Committee chair, Michael Steele similarly went in on Vance.

"This is your closing message @JDVance?" he asked, "I’m curious, how do you explain your behavior and your words to your children?“ family values” much? It’s been amazing to watch your ambition drive you to become the very things you once said about Trump".

















Here are some more reactions to Vance calling Harris "trash".

























Elsewhere, JD Vance claimed children identify as trans to get into Ivy League and JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg trolled Vance in viral TikToks.





