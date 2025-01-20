Donald Trump is never too far away from a conspiracy theory accusation, and comments he made at a rally in Washington DC ahead of his official inauguration have sparked curiosity among supporters and haters alike.

Trump spoke on January 19, the day before he was officially inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States.

But comments he made have raised question marks from some corners on social media.

In a viral clip from the rally, when speaking about Elon Musk, Trump said: "He journeyed to Pennsylvania where he spent, like, a month-and-a-half campaigning for me in Pennsylvania, and he's a popular guy, and he was very effective.

"And he knows those computers better than anybody, all those computers, those vote counting computers.

"And we ended up winning Pennsylvania, like, in a landslide, so, that was pretty good, it was pretty good. So thank you to Elon."

This has led to a conspiracy theory online that Musk helped to rig the result of the US election 2024, something which Trump accused the Democrats of doing for years when Joe Biden won the 2020 race - and which Trump has denied ever doing himself.

One commented: "He's admitting he's cheated."

"You know they did it," another said.

One said: "I knew it!"

"That explains everything," another commented.

To be clear, this is a conspiracy theory and there is no evidence in support of the allegations.

