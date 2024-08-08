After reports circulated on social media of a swathe of planned far-right riots across the country on Wednesday evening, anti-fascists gathered to protest their presence - resulting in “beautiful” scenes in places like Walthamstow, and embarrassing images in Blackpool where the far-right only went as far as to occupy a roundabout.

Trending on Twitter/X as “the tragic roundabout” (it really is that humiliating), some 10 people are seen holding England flags on the land, with ITV News’ Paul Brand reporting shouts of “England ‘til I die” and “take the island back” were heard from the far-right individuals.

Well, they did take one ‘island’, but the temporary occupation of a roundabout in the seaside town of Blackpool is hardly an accomplishment.

Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley has praised the “show of unity” displayed on Wednesday, as The Independentstates up to 25,000 counter-protesters showed up across the country to push back against the far-right.

“We put thousands of officers on the street and I think the show of force from the police and frankly the show of unity from communities, together defeated the challenges that we’ve seen,” he said.

And social media users have relished the opportunity to ridicule the poor turnout:

Some compared it to other viral moments of rioters making a fool of themselves last week, such as the infamous individual who suffered a brick to the genitals:

Others took the opportunity to make a whole host of traffic-related puns:

It isn’t the first time that the far-right in Blackpool have been humiliated over their response to the fatal stabbing in Southport, as last week saw them take to the streets at the same time a punk festival was in town.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.