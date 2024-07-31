As the community of Southport and indeed the rest of the country continues to process Monday's fatal stabbing of three girls at a Taylor Swift dance event, and the far-right violence which unfolded in the town on Tuesday night, Twitter/X users have found comfort in a “brave” woman confronting protesters – and laughter in a far-right rioter being hit in the nether regions by a brick from his own mob.

In the footage, which has gone viral on the platform, a white man in a grey hoodie and jogging bottoms can be seen approaching riot police with his hands on his hips, mocking officers with a small dance.

Except moments later, an object - believed to be a brick - is seen connecting with the back of his head, just after another object hits his chest.

Then, as he slowly retreats back to the mob and places a hand to his head to check for blood, a brick is thrown which hits him straight in his ‘Crown Jewels’, so to speak – with the individual doubling over in pain as a result as he staggers to safety.

It’s been described as “lovely stuff” and “one small positive” by those condemning the disorder:

It's even sparked Simpsonsreferences:

While other users have compared the video of the man’s bricked a with one filmed moments earlier, in which he displays “bravado”:









Merseyside Police has reported that 22 officers were injured following the violent scenes in the town on Tuesday night, with eight sustaining serious injuries “including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion”.

Other officers suffered head and facial injuries, one was knocked unconscious, and three police dogs were injured.

Cars and wheelie bins were set alight, bricks were thrown at the local mosque and a convenience store was damaged.

The prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said those who took part in the “violence and thuggery” had “insulted the community as it grieves”, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the disorder as “appalling”.

She added: “It is appalling that the local police, who have already dealt with extraordinarily difficult circumstances this week, and are undertaking an urgent criminal investigation, should be on the receiving end of violence and abuse.”

Jenni Stancombe, the mother of one of the girls killed in the attack – Elsie Dot Stancombe – also called for the violence to stop, with the Liverpool Echo reporting she said: “This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight. The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don’t need this.”

A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, born in Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with Monday’s stabbing.

Police are urging anyone with information or video footage of the incident, or of the violence and disorder which followed the next day, to come forward by direct messaging @MerPolCC on Twitter/X or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

