Boris Johnson's jovial mask slipped when he appeared to lose his temper during a press conference about the Sue Gray report today.

After giving a statement about the report, which shone a light on rule-breaking events that took place in Downing Street during the pandemic, he took questions from journalists including Sky News' Beth Rigby who asked whether Johnson had thought about resigning in light of it.

Johnson said he understood why people were angry but added that "given everything that is going on right now, it's my job to get on and serve the people of this country".

Rigby tried again: "Was there any point you thought about it though - " she said.

Johnson looked irked and in response to her trying to get a follow-up question and said: "Why are only you allowed to come back, Beth... are you in some sort of special position?"

"No, other people do," she replied and Johnson said "Ok forgive me" before continuing his claim he needs to carry on running the country.

It comes after Gray concluded that "many" events that took place over the period "should not have been allowed to happen" and commented on "failures of leadership and judgement" from senior leadership. Johnson said he was "humbled" by the findings and that he took "full responsibility". His run-in with Rigby could be seen to paint a different picture...

