In most instances, Brexit can prove itself to be quite a divisive subject, but when Boris Johnson decided to compare the 2016 vote to leave the European Union to the Ukrainians’ fight against the Russian invasion, it seems both leavers and remainers were united in calling out how “offensive” the comparison was.

The prime minister’s comments were made in Blackpool, as part of his speech to the Conservative Party Spring Conference.

He told members of his party on Saturday: “I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time.

“I can give you a couple of famous, recent examples. When the British people voted for Brexit, in such large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners, it’s because they wanted to be free.”

Only problem is, as has been pointed out by reporters online, Ukraine has applied to become an immediate memberof the European Union, amid the conflict with Russia.

Awkward.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And “grotesque”, according to Twitter, which has pointed out the obscenity and apparent flaws in Johnson's remarks for him.

Meanwhile, as frustration continues over Johnson’s comments, a tweet from Mirror journalist Mikey Smith about the message contained in sticks of rock at the conference has been met with humorous responses.

“Corruption,” wrote one, which prompted another to reply that it was “apt, as it runs through it”.

A second user quipped: “Made in Russia.”

“Is it: ‘you gotta fight for your right to party,’” asked a third.

If you were wondering, it’s just the word ‘Conservatives’ – underwhelmingly.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.