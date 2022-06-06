Boris Johnson’s political future is set to be revealed at 9pm this evening, as Tory MPs will vote on whether the PM should stay or go.

It comes after enough MPs submitted letters of no confidence in their leader to trigger a vote among Tory MPs to settle the issue.

The secret ballot is taking place between 6pm and 8pm, and could see Johnson leave his post or stay on in a relatively safe place for another year if he doesn’t receive more than half of the vote.

However, with the result not being announced until the vote finishes as 9pm, everyone is saying the same thing – it’s going to clash with the new series of Love Island.

That’s right, with the eighth instalment of the dating series arriving this evening, a whole host of new singletons are beginning their journeys and looking for love.

And lots of people have joked that Boris Johnson could appear inside the villa himself if he loses the confidence vote.

With the new ITV2 series airing at the same time as the results are announced, it’s left plenty of people split on what to watch.



Meanwhile, the Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devling reported that Johnson gave a speech to Tory MPs in an attempt to rally their support before this evening’s confidence vote, telling the 1922 Committee that the best of his leadership was “yet to come”.

Earlier today, Nadine Dorries showed her support for Johnson by slamming Jeremy Hunt before appearing to inadvertently trounce the Tory government's pre-pandemic readiness.

