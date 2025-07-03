Trump proposes deporting legal citizens with criminal records

President Donald Trump continues to float the idea of deporting U.S citizens who commit crimes, causing concern among legal experts who say this is unconstitutional.

Speaking at a press conference in Florida, Trump claimed there are many immigrants who became citizens under previous administrations who and now committing serious crimes.

The president said: "They're not new to our country. They're old to our country. Many of them were born in our country. I think we ought to get them the hell out of here, too, if you want to know the truth, so maybe that will be the next job."

