Boris Johnson went jogging in Blackpool and immediately got the meme treatment.

The PM took to the beach to limber up before delivering a speech at the Conservative Spring Conference on Saturday so of course, someone put the Baywatch theme tune over a video of the jog and it is pretty funny.

As part of his speech, the PM made post-jog, he talked about how nice it was to be out on the sand, not knowing the mockery that was brewing. He said: “I went for a run. You may not believe it but I did.

“I went for a run this morning on the beach. Absolutely beautiful. Better than anything in the Caribbean. That is not near gallantry. It is true. And it's true.

"I mean, that time of the morning 6.45, sun coming up. Unbelievable. Tide right out, ribbed sand stretching for miles and miles, and obviously beautiful.

"And as I ran along, I saw new hotels and the new attractions that will benefit from that new transport infrastructure going in... the new tram."

That may well have been the best part of his speech as he then compared the war in Ukraine to Brexit, believe it or not.

Here's the Baywatch vid, and some other memes his jog inspired the crafty people of the internet to make:

It is not the first time Johnson jogging has entertained the internet. He went plodding around the streets of Manchester in a shirt and dress shoes during the Conservative Party conference last year. And check out the shorts he sported in 2017.

Really though, people wish he would jog on in an entirely different sense of the phrase.

