Boris Johnson says he has been 'building a garage' since leaving office

Boris Johnson has discussed the ways he is spending time with his children now he is no longer the prime minister.

Speaking to Nadine Dorries during an interview airing on TalkTV tonight at 8pm, the former PM said he had been "building a garage" with his young'uns.

Dorries asked him what it is like "being at home with the kids" and whether they are "seeing more of Dad".

He said: "They are and its fantastic" though added he is also doing "a lot of writing" and constituency work.

"It means I can do the reading to them, building things, it's great," he added.

When pressed on what he meant he said: "I'm building garage for the quad bike, not a big quad bike, it was a miniature quad bike."

"Fantastic!" Dorries replied.

Johnson was ousted from office last summer after dealing with a series of scandals including Partygate and allegations about Chris Pincher.

He was replaced by Liz Truss who lasted for about five minutes until Rishi Sunak in turn replaced her.

That's British politics for you.

