The problem with having a prime minister who has been found to have broken lockdown rules he implemented, is that all the times during the coronavirus pandemic where he told us to obey the regulations have come back to haunt him.

And thanks to one website from the viral campaign group Led By Donkeys, more than 100 instances have been chronicled on a website with the simple URL of followtherules.co.uk.

“Scroll down for a reminder of the 100+ times Boris Johnson told millions of us to follow the rules while he was breaking them,” a message on the website reads, before linking visitors to a campaign video.

And if you wanted to waste away the hours in the day, there’s even a “hypocrisy generator” which conjures up a past comment from Mr Johnson which has aged terribly.

One quote we landed on reads: “Anyone who flouts social distancing and Covid-secure rules is not only putting us all at risk but letting down those businesses and workers who have done so much to prepare for this new normal.”

That was from 3rd July 2020. Just a few weeks prior, he would gather in a room in Downing Street for a birthday party, for which he would receive a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police.

Then, at the very bottom of the webpage, are 106 instances from 12th March 2020 to 21st February 2022 when Mr Johnson told us to follow the rules – or words to that effect.

And it isn’t the first time Mr Johnson has been embarrassed by a website, either.



