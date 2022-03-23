The former president of Ukraine has perfectly summed up why Boris Johnson's Brexit and Ukraine comparison is so offensive.

Speaking to ITV News, Petro Poroshenko responded to comments made by Johnson at the Conservative Spring Conference over the weekend. The prime minister had said it was the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, and cited the Brexit vote as a “famous recent example”, sparking a fierce backlash that even angered Brexiteers.

Poroshenko told reporters that there was "no comparison" between the two, especially in terms of the number of people who have died in Ukraine. He said:

"How many citizens of the United Kingdom died because of Brexit? Zero. Can you imagine how many Ukrainians died before they met Putin and Russia? Thousands.

"Only today we have more than 150 children [who] were killed by Russian soldiers and Russian artillery. Only during the last week 2,000 children from Mariupol was captured and delivered back to Russia.

"Can I ask you how many houses were destroyed because of Brexit? We have whole cities which were completely erased starting from Mariupol which is much worse than Aleppo.

"This situation, definitely, please. No comparison."

No.10 has told outlets the PM was not making a “direct comparison” between Ukraine’s resistance to Russian invasion and the Brexit vote but will not withdraw the comment.

Meanwhile, The Times reports that Johnson regretted the remark. “It sounded better written down than it did when spoken,” the source reportedly said.

Nevertheless, the remark clearly hasn't had a great diplomatic impact.

