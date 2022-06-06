A Tory donor who is even called Lord Tory has spoken out against Boris Johnson.

The peer, who has given £340,000 to the party since 2010, said the prime minister must be replaced “immediately” or else the Conservatives face a decade in opposition.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Lord Tory said: “I was a loyal and longstanding donor but can only resume donating if there is an immediate change of leadership.

“And it has to be now — before it’s too late to avoid a richly deserved obliteration at the next election, followed probably by a decade in opposition.”

His intervention came before it was announced Johnson will face a no confidence vote today.

Backbench boss Sir Graham Brady announced the number of no confidence letters he had received had "exceeded" the threshold needed to trigger a vote (15 per cent of the parliamentary party) and so Johnson's future will be decided via a secret ballot this evening from 6pm to 8pm.

He is expected to win but when it comes to matters of British politics, anything could happen.

Grab your popcorn.

