13 of the best memes and reactions as Boris Johnson steps down as MP

The world's most surreal news broke last night. Boris Johnson has finally stepped down as a Tory MP.

The former PM saw the upcoming report by the Commons Privileges Committee investigating if he misled the Commons over Downing Street lockdown parties and promptly resigned, claiming he was "forced out of Parliament" over Partygate.

He called the committee, which is concluding its report on Monday, a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".



But the committee said it had "followed the procedures and the mandate".

Johnson resigning means there will now be a by-election in his constituency and its all just creating a bit of a palava.

Never mind all that, though. What about the memes?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here's how people reacted:



The Liberal Democrats deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "Good riddance."

And SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black said Johnson "jumped before he was pushed", adding "no-one in Scotland will be sorry to see the back of him".

Goodbye, Johnson. You won't be missed.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.