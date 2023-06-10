13 of the best memes and reactions as Boris Johnson steps down as MP

The world's most surreal news broke last night. Boris Johnson has finally stepped down as a Tory MP.
The former PM saw the upcoming report by the Commons Privileges Committee investigating if he misled the Commons over Downing Street lockdown parties and promptly resigned, claiming he was "forced out of Parliament" over Partygate.
He called the committee, which is concluding its report on Monday, a "kangaroo court" whose purpose "has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts".
But the committee said it had "followed the procedures and the mandate".
Johnson resigning means there will now be a by-election in his constituency and its all just creating a bit of a palava.
Never mind all that, though. What about the memes?
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Here's how people reacted:
\u201cThe only thing more pathetic and deluded than Boris Johnson is the Boris Johnson superfans insisting he'll stage a comeback\u201d— Otto English (@Otto English) 1686380850
\u201cRT if you want me to become the next MP for Uxbridge & South Ruislip.\u201d— Count Binface (@Count Binface) 1686338917
\u201cAnna Soubry not mincing her words.\n\n"We have this pathetic farce generated, as ever, by the great egotist & charlatan, Boris Johnson"\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1686341263
\u201cAlastair Campbell - "The sooner this turd, Boris Johnson, is flushed down the toilet the better...."\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1686342475
\u201cDon\u2019t let him spin this as a \u201cremainer witch-hunt\u201d.\n\nBoris Johnson has been exposed for what he is: a Prime Minister who broke the laws he made and then repeatedly lied about it.\n\nSimple as that. Good riddance.\u201d— Nadia Whittome MP (@Nadia Whittome MP) 1686338785
\u201cAs Boris Johnson exits in disgrace, the British public are sick to the back teeth of this never ending Tory soap opera played out at their expense.\n\nAfter thirteen years of Conservative chaos, enough is enough. It\u2019s time for a fresh start for Britain with a Labour Government.\u201d— Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39 (@Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39) 1686341605
\u201cThe Conservatives have already lined up a much more serious candidate for Uxbridge and S. Ruislip.\u201d— Oonagh (@Oonagh) 1686354158
\u201cHours after the PM sends Boris Johnson's mates to the Lords - he resigns after a serious breach of Parliamentary rules. This Government is beyond a joke.\u201d— Sadiq Khan (@Sadiq Khan) 1686340117
\u201cBoris Johnson having a farewell meal with everyone who gives a shit that he's leaving.\u201d— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody Rishi Sunak) 1686339576
\u201cBoris Johnson may be leaving in disgrace, but let us not forget his achievements - overseeing the greatest act of self-harm in our history, causing thousands of deaths through his incompetence and taking standards in public office to a new low.\u201d— Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody Rishi Sunak) 1686380863
The Liberal Democrats deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "Good riddance."
And SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black said Johnson "jumped before he was pushed", adding "no-one in Scotland will be sorry to see the back of him".
Goodbye, Johnson. You won't be missed.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.