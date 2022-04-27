Boris Johnson denies calling Tory MP Tobias Ellwood a 'c**t'

In one of the more surreal things to happen in British politics this week, Boris Johnson has denied calling one of his MPs Tobias Ellwood, a "c**t".

Speaking to Tom Newton Dunn on new channel TalkTV, the prime minister denied using offensive language in reaction to Ellwood calling for a vote of no-confidence in the leader.

"No," he said. "Let me just remind you of my golden rule, which is as a politician, certainly as prime minister, you’re better off talking about what people want you to do … than talking about other politicians or yourself.”

Ellwood first submitted a letter of no-confidence in the PM back in February after Sue Gray's initial report was released, telling Sky News that it was "time to resolve" the Partygate issue completely so the party can go back to governing."

Since then, he has repeatedly called on other MPs to do the same and earlier this month told journalists that "the absence of discipline, of focus and leadership in No 10 during that lockdown period has led to a huge breach of trust with the British people."

A thorn in his side, Ellwood also hammered Johnson later that month over cuts to the defence budget, leading to the PM making an awkward statement about "the age of tank battles" being over so it seems like Johnson has at least a couple of reasons to not be Ellwood's biggest fan then...



Elsewhere in the interview, Newton Dunn quizzed Johnson on the cost of living crisis and asked him if there was more the government could be doing. Johnson blamed the global spike in oil prices. He was also quizzed on Partygate and said he would not "give a running commentary" about how fines and the police investigation was going.

When the interview was over, the PM walked in front of the TalkTV cameras and off the set, despite the show being live on air, briefly obscuring their green screen graphics.









A mixed bag, then.

