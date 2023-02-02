Boris Johnson 'appalled' at how afraid Republicans are of Tucker Carlson

Boris Johnson has said he is “appalled” by the influence Fox News host Tucker Carlson has on Republicans and their views about Russia.

Speaking during a panel discussion with the Atlantic Council as part of his US trip to drum up support for Ukraine, the former prime minister said people shouldn't be "frightened" by Carlson's "perspective", which he claimed was Putin sympathetic.

He said: “I have been appalled to discover just how many people are afraid and frightened of a guy called Tucker Carlson.

”What is it with this guy? All these wonderful Republicans seem intimidated by his perspective.”

Carlson has previously argued that Ukraine is a “pure client state” and “not a democracy".

He has also commented on Johnson’s visit to America, saying the former British leader was “whipping up support for a full-blown war against Russia, which he believes America should fight.”

“Boris Johnson is a famously erudite and articulate man. If there’s one person in politics who might be able to explain how a third-world war against Russia might conceivably strengthen the West and not just further empower China, it would probably be Boris Johnson,” Carlson said.

