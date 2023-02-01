Boris Johnson is back in America and everyone's making the same point

Boris Johnson is in America meeting with a load of Republicans to lobby for Ukraine.
Having spent time in the war-torn country recently, the former prime minister continued his foreign tour and met with figures including U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Rep. Jim Banks.
He told Fox News' Bret Baier he was at the Capitol to lobby for Kyiv.
"This is not the moment to delay any support for Ukraine. This is the moment to double down on our support. Give them what they need, whether it's the tanks or the long-range artillery fire," he said.
"They need to kick Putin out of the whole of the territory. And I know how people in America have done an incredible job. The faster Putin gets out of Ukraine, the quicker we return to stability and the more powerful the message we send to people like China."
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Johnson will discuss the need for "Western unity and support for Ukraine and what more can be done against the threat Russia poses" at the Atlantic Council think tank, Reuters reports.
All very well? Nice to drum up support against Russia's invasion? Maybe...
But people suggested that given he is the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip and now only a backbencher without ministerial responsibilities, he should do some work to serve his constituents rather than dot around the world like a gap year student.
\u201cI missed this. When did @BorisJohnson become US ambassador for Britain? \n\nWhat is he doing there apart from undermining @RishiSunak - which is a depth that only he could sink to, mind you. \n\nHas there ever been a bigger waster in British politics?\u201d— Stephen Lepitak He/Him (@Stephen Lepitak He/Him) 1675241225
\u201cIsn\u2019t this a backbench MP? On what official level is he representing the govt on Ukraine? When\u2019s the last time he visited his own constituency? Anyone in Uxbridge seen him? If he\u2019s not available to represent his constituents why hasn\u2019t he been suspended?\u201d— Kate Wilton (@Kate Wilton) 1675239162
\u201cWhat business does the MP for Uxbridge have meeting with US politicians? Doesn\u2019t he have constituency business he should be getting on with? Has anyone told him he\u2019s not PM any more?\u201d— Nick Pettigrew\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Nick Pettigrew\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1675230623
\u201cSo heartening to see Boris Johnson back at his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency surgery, working tirelessly to help a vulnerable resident through the cost of living crisis\u201d— Jo Lake (@Jo Lake) 1675238964
\u201cYou what? Has the chicken run taken him from Uxbridge to Kentucky? \ud83d\ude33\u201d— Jon Sopel (@Jon Sopel) 1675191382
\u201c"Thank you to the MP for Uxbridge for checking out my nice office and saying well done! Later on I'll be having drinks with other random British constituency MPs who have absolutely no other reason to be here other than to boost their profile before a bid to re-become PM lolol"\u201d— Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00 (@Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00) 1675236114
indy100 has contacted Johnson to comment on this story.
