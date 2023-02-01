Boris Johnson is back in America and everyone's making the same point

Boris Johnson is in America meeting with a load of Republicans to lobby for Ukraine.

Having spent time in the war-torn country recently, the former prime minister continued his foreign tour and met with figures including U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Rep. Jim Banks.

He told Fox News' Bret Baier he was at the Capitol to lobby for Kyiv.

"This is not the moment to delay any support for Ukraine. This is the moment to double down on our support. Give them what they need, whether it's the tanks or the long-range artillery fire," he said.

"They need to kick Putin out of the whole of the territory. And I know how people in America have done an incredible job. The faster Putin gets out of Ukraine, the quicker we return to stability and the more powerful the message we send to people like China."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Johnson will discuss the need for "Western unity and support for Ukraine and what more can be done against the threat Russia poses" at the Atlantic Council think tank, Reuters reports.

All very well? Nice to drum up support against Russia's invasion? Maybe...

But people suggested that given he is the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip and now only a backbencher without ministerial responsibilities, he should do some work to serve his constituents rather than dot around the world like a gap year student.

