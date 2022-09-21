Tucker Carlson claims 'no one can explain Watergate'

Tucker Carlson believes Watergate was just another leftist conspiracy theory, as he claims 'no one can explain' it.

The host pointed out that Richard Nixon had a landslide victory in the US, and just months later he was disgraced.

"He carried 49 states, biggest margin ever and then within a year he was disgraced and six months later he was gone because of Watergate which no one can still explain," he said.

"It was clearly driven by government agencies including the FBI."

