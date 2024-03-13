Right-wing commentator Candace Owens has bet her career that French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigette, is a man.

Owens took to Twitter/X on Tuesday to write: "After looking into this, I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigette Macron is in fact a man." She continued, "Any journalist or publication that is trying to dismiss this plausibility is immediately identifiable as establishment."

During Monday's episode of Owens' podcast, she spoke in depth about the conspiracy theory. Arguing that if the theory is untrue, Brigette should release photos from the first 30 years of her life and hold a press conference with her brother.

When looking at a photo of Brigette as a Baby, Owens said Brigette was a "dead ringer" for her brother, and therefore, they were the same person.

Last year, two women were fined in a French court for promoting the conspiracy theory in a now-deleted YouTube video. In 2021, the two women claimed that the First Lady's real name was the name of her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux. On top of this, they claimed that Brigette did not give birth to her children.

On International Women's Day event last Friday, Macron said: "The worst thing is the false information and fabricated scenarios."

"People eventually believe them and disturb you, even in your intimacy," he said.

Speaking on the conspiracy theories, Brigette's daughter, Tiphaine Auzaine, told Paris Match, "I have concerns about the level of society when I hear what is circulating on social networks about my mother being a man."

"The confidence of what is affirmed and the credit given to what is proclaimed. Anyone can say anything about anyone, and it takes time to get it taken down," she said.

However, Owens claimed that political operatives were blackmailing the Macrons into passing certain laws or policies in exchange for silence about Brigette.

"If it is proven true, then what we are unpacking here is exactly what we are unpacking in America, that blackmail is what rules the world," she said.

Whilst promoting the conspiracy theory Owens said, "I looked into this expecting it to be an insane conspiracy theory and it is anything but.





"It would take 3 seconds for Macron to dispel these rumors and yet they seem unable to."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.