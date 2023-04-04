Carol Vorderman told 'act your age' by Tory MP Lee Anderson in epic spat

In an unexpected twist in the political drama that engulfs our daily lives, Tory MP Lee Anderson has got into an online scrap with Carol Vorderman.

The controversial politician, who is also the deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, got embroiled in an argy bargy with the TV star, who has in recent months spoken out against Tories, after she accused him and others of not declaring the political party they are in in their Twitter bios to hoodwink voters.

She said: "Lee Anderson, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party who doesn't tell us which party he is the 'deputy chairman' of," referencing his bio which at the time described him as a "Member of Parliament" for Ashfield.

In response, Anderson told her to check his bio "again" and added "whilst your [sic] at it act your age".

The drama didn't stop there and Vorderman bit back, telling him to "get a grip" for changing his bio to show he is a Tory, and correcting him on his incorrect use of "your" instead of "you're". She also brought up one of his many scandals, when he got a friend to pose as a voter in the 2019 general election campaign.

"At what age should a Member of Parliament stop asking his mate to lie for him on camera?" she said.

Maybe Anderson should log off Twitter and do some constituency work.



