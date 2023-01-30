5 times Carol Vorderman spoke for us all on the state of the Tory government

Gone are the days when Carol Vorderman was sorting out sums on Countdown, now the TV host and author is summing up the state of the Tory government on a regular basis – and people are absolutely loving it.

So, as Vorders becomes the latest anti-Tory icon, we’ve rounded up some of her most brutal critiques of the Conservatives she’s shared over on her Twitter account – you’re welcome.

“The Tory party is morally corrupt”

Earlier this month, Vorderman turned her attention to our former prime minister, Boris Johnson, and a report from The Mirror that the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP is staying at a £20 million home in Knightsbridge owned by the wife of Conservative Party donor, Lord Bamford.

Not content with the ex-Mayor of London’s supposedly lavish lifestyle, Vorderman fumed: “Partygate turns to Rentgate … The Tory party is morally corrupt.

“Lies, violation of our NHS, protection of the rich, don’t forget the Michelle Mone PPE scandal.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Two years from now will they have destroyed all we have?”

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson told the paper: “All of Boris Johnson’s interests including accommodation are properly registered and published in the Register of Members Interests.”

“Tory ethics? They have NONE!”

More recently, following the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi as Tory party chairman, Vorderman took aim at the ethical standing of the Conservatives and Rishi Sunak’s decision to fire the former vaccines minister.

On Monday, linking to a Daily Mail report on a government-owned firm giving contracts to a company which had Mr Zahawi as a shareholder, she wrote: “Zahawi was not sacked for this, nor for threatening journalists, nor for taking money from oil companies while MP, nor for deleting texts in Greensill scandal.

“Tory ethics? They have NONE.”

Mr Zahawi’s representatives have been approached by indy100 for comment.

"Are we talking about insider trading?"

In an appearance on This Morning last week alongside broadcaster and former MP Giles Brandreth, Vorderman referred to Mr Sunak’s involvement in the Californian hedge fund Theleme Partners in 2010 – five years before he became an MP for Richmond, in Yorkshire.

The Guardian reported in November 2020 that Mr Sunak left the company in 2013, but it’s not known whether he retained any investment in Theleme following his departure – with the company currently having investments in the vaccine manufacturer Moderna.

At the time, when Mr Sunak was chancellor, a Treasury spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Office has set out what are judged to be the relevant interests in the regular list of ministerial interests.”

However, raising the issue on TV this month, Vorderman said: “That man came out in front of 10 Downing Street as our prime minister and said, ‘accountability, transparency’, all of this. If you are true to your word, Rishi Sunak, tell us: do you own, through Theleme or any other means, shares in Moderna – because if you do, are we now talking about insider trading?”

Downing Street has been approached by indy100 for comment.

“I am not giving in on this”

Further demonstrating her determination to keep shining a light on the actions of Conservative Party MPs, Vorderman shared an Independent report on her comments on This Morning and added: “I am not giving in on this … Sunak refuses to answer the question. Answer it, and why aren’t news shows asking him?”

“Obscene”

Not content with Mr Zahawi being sacked over a breach of the ministerial code, the ex-Countdown star warned that “anyone in the Tory party defending Sunak and his ‘fair process’” on the issue is “basically happy for someone to hide in offshore trusts”.

“Their only issue is that Zahawi didn’t tell them HMRC was investigating. Sunak’s wife was playing the non-dom game before being discovered by press.

“Obscene,” she said.

All of these interventions have been met with glee by other Twitter users, with musician Tim Burgess writing on Sunday: “Carol Vorderman helping bring down the government wasn’t on my 2023 bingo card, but I’m very much here for it.”

“I think I’m obsessed with Carol Vorderman. Single icon, multiple boyfriends, hates Tories, ‘sue me Michelle’ on her former friend Michelle Mone, high-level hun, she can fly a plane. I mean, I could go on,” commented another.

A third wrote: “Carol Vorderman is tearing this government a new a***hole every eleven minutes on average, and the best that you can do is make s****y comments about her ‘having work done’. S***weasels.”

Others joked she is the “official opposition” and “the only thing standing between us and the jaws of corporate tyranny”.

Vorders for PM, anyone?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.