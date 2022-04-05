The government are privatising Channel 4 and not everyone is pleased about it.

The publicly owned channel, which was founded by Margaret Thatcher's Conservative government in 1982 to deliver programmes for under-served audiences and is funded by advertising, is going to be sold, with the money from the sale being reinvested in a "creative dividend" to be shared among the TV industry.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "Channel 4 rightly holds a cherished place in British life and I want that to remain the case. I have come to the conclusion that government ownership is holding Channel 4 back from competing against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

"A change of ownership will give Channel 4 the tools and freedom to flourish and thrive as a public service broadcaster long into the future."

But a spokesperson for Channel 4 disagreed with her analysis, saying: "With over 60,000 submissions to the government's public consultation, it is disappointing that today's announcement has been made without formally recognising the significant public interest concerns which have been raised."

They added that there needed to be a "lengthy legislative process and political debate", saying: "Channel 4 remains legally committed to its unique public-service remit.

"The focus for the organisation will be on how we can ensure we deliver the remit to both our viewers and the British creative economy across the whole of the UK."

