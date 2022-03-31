A Tory MP has used parliamentary time to call for a "Margaret Thatcher Day" because there are literally no other pressing issues happening in the world at all...

Speaking in the house of commons yesterday, Sheryll Murray, the MP for South East Cornwall, said Thatcher "led the way by showing women that they can reach the highest office and do the job well".

WIth cheers from her fellow Tory MPs ringing out behind her, she said the government should consider emulating the Falkland Islands - which celebrates the occasion on January 10th every year - and "celebrate a Margaret Thatcher day".

Thatcher was the first female prime minister and led the country through the 1980s. A divisive figure, she is associated with policies like the poll tax, privatisation and the coal miner strike.

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch endorsed the notion but said it wasn't up to her. She replied: "I personally would be very supportive of a Margaret Thatcher day. But I think that is probably more a question for the prime minister than myself."

While Badenoch may be "very supportive" of the day, it seems people on social media are less so, as they considered whether Murray was making an April Fool's Day joke a bit early:





You'd be forgiven for thinking this is a one-off and Tory MPs are usually very serious indeed with very serious indeed proposals. Alas, we've seen MPs call for every household in the UK to get a snap of the Queen, and for Union flags to be flown absolutely everywhere too.

Normal country.

