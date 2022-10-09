Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has delivered a harsh warning to the Tories, warning that her party could be completely wiped out of it continues its current course.

Speaking to the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, the Boris Johnson ally pointed to the party's position in recent polls and said it was time "to reflect on what's gone wrong."

She said: "I'm still one of Liz's biggest supporters but you have to put that into the context that we are 30 points behind Labour in the polls and if there was a general election tomorrow that would probably mean complete wipeout for the Conservative Party.

"Now is the time while we have a new prime minister and a new administration to reflect on what's gone wrong and what we need to do to put that right and to reverse that whole deficit.

"That must be our absolute priority at the moment."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Dorries indeed right that the Tories are trailing in the polls, and if there was an election soon, many high profile Tories could be left packing up their constituency offices and fading into obscurity:

Dorries has previously suggested there should be a general election soon, and has criticised PM Liz Truss from moving the party away from its 2019 manifesto promises it was elected on.

When Dorries becomes the voice of reason you know something very strange is happening in British politics.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.