If you thought the Conservative Party may have been humbled by its historic and devastating defeat at the polls earlier this month – which saw them lose more than 250 seats and slump to just 121 MPs – and having to sit in opposition, then you thought wrong, as two members of the shadow cabinet temporarily led by Rishi Sunak have been slammed for their recent antics in the House of Commons.

First, Kemi Badenoch – previously business and trade secretary, and now shadow housing secretary – was up against her Labour counterpart Angela Rayner as part of a debate on the King’s Speech in relation to “planning, the green belt and rural affairs”.

Except her comments about Rayner have been described as “patronising” and “childish nonsense”.

She told the deputy prime minister: “[Rayner] has been stitched up; her colleagues have made her the fall guy.

“I want her to know that I am here for her. I will be here to hold her hand and walk her through what is likely to be a very difficult time. I may even give her some tips because, having worked in that Department, I know what needs to be done.

“I know what we should have done but did not do, and I know that the Labour government will make the same mistakes.

“Some people think opposition is about throwing mud across the chamber or calling your opponents ‘scum’, but often, it is about saying, ‘I told you so’, and I want to reassure the right honourable lady that I will be here to say, ‘I told you so’ when these targets are missed.”

As Badenoch’s name continues to float around when it comes to Sunak’s replacement as Conservative Party leader, some feel her remarks to Rayner don’t exactly show her in a good light:

Then, just hours later, as environment secretary Steve Reed closed the same debate, shadow health secretary Victoria Atkins rose to the despatch box while Reed was speaking to shout over him.

Afterwards, deputy speaker Christopher Chope told Atkins: “The right honourable lady has behaved abominably.”

Needless to say this isn’t allowed, with Commons guidance published in 2021 stating “if the member [speaking] makes clear they are not giving way, you must resume your seat”.

As such, Twitter users have since called for Atkins to be reprimanded:

Both instances come after Sunak said on Wednesday that his party would “fulfil our duties, as the loyal Opposition, professionally and effectively”.

That didn't last long…

