A candidate in the race to be elected the Mayor of London has said he will 'abolish VAR' on X / Twitter if elected.

The London Mayoral election takes place on May 2 2024 where millions living in London will go to the polls to have their say on who they want to see elected into the role.

Labour's Sadiq Khan is the current Mayor of London.

But independent satirical campaigner Count Binface has vowed to 'abolish VAR' if he is elected.

It comes after a number of VAR controversies in the world of football on April 21.

Coventry City was denied a final-minute extra-time winner to complete their FA Cup semi-final comeback against Manchester United, coming back from 3-0 down to take the tie to extra-time at 3-3 with a last gasp penalty, as a player had what appeared to be just a toe offside.

The tie went to penalties and Manchester United progressed.

Nottingham Forest had three penalty shouts turned down in their 2-0 loss at Everton, which prompted the club to Tweet that it 'warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn't change him'.

And on the back of those controversies, that seems to have prompted Count Binface to Tweet shortly after those events.

There is a total of 13 candidates running in the upcoming London Mayoral election.

Femy Amin is running for the Animal Welfare Party.

Count Binface is running for Count Binface for Mayor of London.

Rob Blackie is running for the Liberal Democrats.

Natalie Campbell is running as an independent candidate.

Howard Cox is running for Reform UK.

Amy Gallagher is running for the Social Democratic Party.

Zoe Garbett is running for the Green Party.

Tarun Ghulati is running as an independent candidate.

Susan Hall is running for the Conservative Party.

Sadiq Khan is running for the Labour Party.

Andreas Michli is running as an independent candidate.

Brian Rose is running for the London Real Party.

Nick Scanlon is running for the Britain First Party.

