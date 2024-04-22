Manchester United's Brazilian winger Antony has been slammed as 'embarrassing' online after cupping his ear at the Coventry City players after the Premier League side won its FA Cup semi-final tie on penalties at Wembley.

The Red Devils and Sky Blues did battle on April 21 with a spot in the FA Cup final against Manchester City up for grabs.

After an hour, Manchester United were 3-0 up and cruising with goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes putting the favourites for the game firmly in control.

But the Championship side sensationally came back to send the game to extra-time, drawing 3-3 in 90 minutes with Ellis Simms, Callum O'Hare and a Haji Wright penalty in the fifth minute of injury time completing an unlikely comeback.

And that comeback was almost complete in the 121st minute with Victor Torp having a winner ruled out for a marginal offside through VAR.

Yet Manchester United survived the scare to beat Coventry 4-2 on penalties - some of the Coventry players were in tears when Rasmus Hojland's winning penalty was scored.

And to rub salt into that wound, pictures and videos show Antony cupping his hand at the Sky Blues players when that winning penalty goes in.

Antony has got a backlash for his actions on social media.





















That penalty shootout loss appeared to bring back memories for the Coventry City players who were involved in last season's Championship play-off final.

The Sky Blues missed out on promotion to the Premier League by losing to Luton Town on penalties at the very same ground.

