Cast your mind back to 2015, if you can.

David Cameron is braced for an election fight against Ed Miliband in the upcoming general election, and he posts a message to the British people urging them to vote Tory.

“Britain faces a simple and inescapable choice - stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband,” he wrote.

That was seven years ago today.

Milliband lost out in the elections that year – even though his biggest failing at the time, it seemed, was that he looked a bit weird eating a bacon sandwich.

Cut to 2022, and the implications of that result are almost impossible to overstate.

Former Conservative leader Cameron left his post after leading the losing side of the referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.

As Danny Dyer famously put it, Cameron spent the next few years with his trotters up writing his diaries in his garden shed, as the the effects of Brexit continued to be felt.

The current state of Brexit has left almost everyone feeling unsatisfied. It speaks volumes that even Jacob Rees-Mogg – who lets not forget is that the actual minister of state for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency – even recently appeared to accidentally make a strong Remain argument by describing Brexit measures "an act of self-harm".

With the partygate scandal rolling on and the cost of living crisis continuing to make things tough for millions of people across the UK, it’s left many, many people wishing that that we had ended up with Ed Miliband’s chaos, rather than the not so care-free version of the present that we have now.

People marked the seven year anniversary of the original tweet today, and pondered what might have been.

