Conservative MP David Davis is the talk of the town on social media after turning up to parliament looking pretty disheveled following a dentist visit.



As a result, he instantly became a meme.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent resignation, there is currently a challenging Tory leadership race.

Penny Mordaunt, the Minister of State for Trade, has narrowed the gap with Rishi Sunak and increased her lead over Liz Truss in the second round of voting by Tory MPs in the competition to be the party leader and prime minister.

Mourdant received 83 votes, while the former chancellor, Sunak, won 101 - a gap of 18, which is three lower than the gap yesterday after the first round.

She has vowed to make defence the "first duty" of government if she wins the Conservative leadership race.

Members of parliament to have publicly declared their support include John Lamont, Nicola Richards, Michael Fabricant, and David Davis.

The former Shadow Home Secretary, who was dressed in a button-down shirt that wasn't fastened all the way, told Sky News host Kay Burley that his candidate is capable of securing a spot on the final ballot because of her popularity in both Scotland and the Red Wall.

These are areas the parties are concerned will be affected by Johnson's legacy.

When asked how his colleagues will decide who to back, he said: "Biggest thing that influences their votes is prospect of winning in their own seats, to be brutal about it.

"I would love to say to you it's the national interest, but it's a mixture of the two.

"We've been in power for 12 years, it's going to be tough, so they're going to make judgments.

"Will this prospective candidate help me win?" he said.

Davis further noted that Mordaunt has taken a "Labour seat to a 15,000 Tory majority" and knows how to see "off Liberal attacks."

Once people caught wind of this on social media, they couldn't help but make jokes about Davis appearing to look hungover or lacking sleep.

Check out those reactions below.

Amid the jokes online, Burley also took to her Twitter to note that Davis had just left the dentist, and with his mouth numb, he still agreed to do an interview.

In January, Davis dramatically called on Boris Johnson to quit in January, became the most senior Conservative to demand his resignation over the partygate scandal, and intervened during the prime minister's questions.

"You have sat there too long for all the good you have done," Davis said, in a quote first attributed to Oliver Cromwell.

The direct attack on his former Brexit ally caused gasps in the Commons chamber after Johnson said questions about theMay 2020 party were "wasting people's time".

