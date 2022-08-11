Say what you like about Donald Trump, he's certainly made his mark on the world.

Yesterday, he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and declined to answer questions from the New York attorney general at a deposition which came as part of a more than three-year civil investigation into whether the Trump Organisation misled lenders, insurers and tax authorities by providing them misleading financial statements.

But that is not the only way the former president has made history. He was the first president to be impeached twice, first for "abuse of power" and "obstructing Congress" in 2019 and then again for "inciting" the Capitol riots after his failed second election.

He was also the first president to be accused of attempting a "coup", after he couldn't accept the result of the 2020 presidential election, and was kicked off Twitter after the social media platform ruled his tweets contributed to the subsequent unrest - to put it mildly - in the Capitol.

And he was also the first president who said his home was searched by the FBI earlier this week, so really - he's racked up a list of impressive achievements.

Here they are in all their glory, as noticed by George Conway:

And we thought British politicians were bad.

