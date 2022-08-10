On Monday (8 August) news emerged that Donald Trump’s home in Flordia was raided by the FBI.

The raid is believed to be in connection with an investigation into the former President’s handling of official classified documents during and after his presidency – one of a number of investigations the controversial former leader is under.

In a statement, Trump wrote: “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.

“It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”

Unsurprisingly, the raid sparked a flurry of reactions among social media users and Trump critics who used the opportunity to share some hilarious memes.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen tweeted: “The look on your face when you learn that the @fbi just raided Mar-a-Lardo and #TFG [the former guy] is shitting a brick!!!#KarmaBoomerang.”

Someone else wrote: “The funny thing about FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago is we don’t know which crime it’s for.

“There’s literally so many to chose from.”

Broadcaster James O’Brien said: “With Trump, the question is how much corruption, disruption & dismantling of democratic norms he will tolerate or instigate in pursuit of power.

“Incredibly, albeit currently to a lesser degree, the same is now true of Boris Johnson, the Daily Mail & the likes of Nadine Dorries…”

In response to the likes of Nigel Farage blaming to raid on the so-called “deep state”, Otto English said: “Trump's British defenders talking up conspiracy theories in defence of their man think - automatically - that different rules should apply to him. Nobody should be above the law.”

Journalist John Sweeney said: “I love the smell of the rule of law in the morning.”

One Twitter user joked: “The FBI had to get special handcuffs to fit Donald Trump.”

The Twitter account for Have I Got News For You tweeted: “Live scenes as Donald Trump borrows Rishi Sunak’s shredder:”

Someone else tweeted: “Trump complaining about the FBI raiding his place is like Jack the Ripper moaning the Police are after him.”

Former US House Representative Bakari Sellers wrote: “Dear Trumpers,

“Trump picked the FBI director that raided his home.

“Ok bye.”





One activist group joked: “Raise your hand if your house was not just raided by the FBI.”



Conan O’Brien said: “I wonder if the FBI found all of his burner toilets.”

Another person claimed: “Every Republican pooping their pants right now:”

Author Emma Kennedy tweeted: “The delicious bit is that someone, somewhere, within the inner circle, has told the FBI EVERYTHING.”

Someone else rubbed in how the former presidents haven't had their homes raided by the FBI before.

This woman's very large MAGA hat is all the rage.

What if it was a movie?

Or how about the FBI showed what they found in a YouTube video?

Here are a few more zingers.





























