Donald Trump Jr is now doing Cameo videos for $500 each

Donald Trump Jr has joined the celebrity video messaging service Cameo - though those who want a personalised message will have to dig deep in their pockets.

The former president’s son, who is listed as an “activist” on Cameo’s website, is charging $500 per video, and will no doubt be spreading the MAGA message with his content.

Customers can request anything from a happy birthday message to a MAGA speech – or pretty much whatever they want hear.

But, if you don’t want to fork out the money for a video, Trump Jr is also offering direct messages for $19.99, according to his profile.

On his Cameo profile, the 43-year-old describes himself as “Father, Patriot, Outdoorsman, Businessman, Political Commentator and #1 NYT Bestselling author.”

(Cameo)

He also says that an undisclosed amount of the money made from the videos will be donated to Shadow Warriors Project.

The organisation, according to their website “supports private military security contractors, conducting paramilitary security operations in some of the world’s most dangerous areas.”

Trump Jr has recorded an introduction to his Cameo page, he said: “Guys, Donald Trump Jr here, really excited about being on Cameo, look forward to communicating with you guys.”

He also mentions his charitable cause in his intro video, “Also really look forward to helping my friend, Benghazi survivor Mark Geist raise some money for his incredible charity The Shadow Warriors project.

“Getting K-9s in the hands of vets that need them. Looking forward to doing all that and speaking to you guys real soon. It’s good to be here.”

Since joining the service, Trump Jr already has a five-star rating, with 478 people joining his fan club, where members can access exclusive content.

One person wrote: “Wow!!! Thank you so much Donald Trump Jr. for the fantastic personal video message for my husband. I also want to thank you and your family for all you do for the American people. God Bless the Trump Family!!!”

“Thank you Don Jr. for making the video message on Memorial Day. My family will cherish this forever,” another person’s review said.

Trump Jr is not the first MAGA figure to join the video messaging service.His partner Kimberly Guilfoyle ($200 per video) and convicted felon and former campaign adviser Roger Stone ($100 per video) also use the website.