There are still plenty of people peddling the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump – but few are as dedicated to the cause as Mike Lindell.

While it’s now been almost 18 months since Joe Biden claimed a clear victory in the election, there are still those obsessing over the “Big Lie” and refusing to accept the facts.

Lindell, who is CEO of MyPillow, has made his voice heard online on the subject before and attended plenty of protests in an attempt to spread the conspiracy theory far and wide.

However, he’s taking things to new levels by filing a class action lawsuit against “all machines” in an attempt to prove it, and it’s a step no-one could have seen coming.

He was appearing at a rally for Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate and fellow Big Lie believer Kari Lake recently we he said he’s planning to sue technology, seemingly as a whole.

“We’ve been working on it five months,” Lindell said. “It’s a class action lawsuit against all machines. And that they’re defective devices, okay?”

He said he’s working with “county commissioners and county clerks” on the matter and he plans to “get rid of these machines once and for all for any election in history.”

Right… We’ll see how it pans out for Lindell against 'all machines' in the future, then.

Especially as he’s being sued by voting machine company Smartmatic for “intentionally stoked the fires of xenophobia” by spreading bogus claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged

Lindell has been arguably the most outspoken on the so-called Big Lie over the past year and a half.

Back in 2021 a security expert said he wanted to collect a $5 million reward from him after the pillow tycoon put up a prize for anyone who could disprove his conspiracy theories that the presidential election of 2020 was rigged.

