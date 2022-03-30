Spare a thought for Donald Trump's social media app - it's flopping.

According to TheWrap, his app The Truth has only managed to get 1.2 million downloads and the rate at which people are downloading it has dropped by 93 per cent.

Speaking to TheWrap, Stephanie Chan, a mobile insights strategist for Sensor Tower, outlined the data.



“This is down 93% from its launch week, when it saw 872,000 installs during the week of Feb. 21,” Chan explained. “We estimate that Truth Social has so far reached approximately 1.2 million installs since its launch.”

"On its desktop site, Truth Social has also seen a significant decline in traffic following the launch period. Truthsocial.com spiked to 6 million visits during the week of Feb. 20 but has dropped to around 1.9 million weekly visits in recent weeks, according to Similarweb. The app store download page visits also declined from 361,000 visits during launch week to some 90,000 weekly visits last week."

How awkward but we aren't too surprised. When it launched in late February, the app was immediately mocked with loads of savage memes.

And earlier this month it was reported Trump has so far shared only one thought to the platform; a boilerplate message in mid-February urging people to “Get ready!”.

David Carr, senior insights manager at Similarweb, said "creating your own social network is not an easy thing to do."

He added: “You have to be significantly better and more interesting.

"It did mirror the pattern we have seen before when Trump tried a couple of other things, [showing a] spike in interest and then going away quickly."

Like we say. Awkward.

