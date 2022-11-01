Former US president Donald Trump has been mocked after making an embarrassing spelling error.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, which he made after being banned from Twitter, the 'politician' went on yet another rant about the 2020 presidential election being stolen from him - baseless claims that have been repeatedly debunked.

Except he didn't say the election was "stolen". He said it was "stollen". Yup. He also struggled with the word "contributor" and spelled it "contributer" instead.

He wrote: "Fox News treats "TRUMP" every bit as badly as they did in 2015, before I later won the Election. Fox was brutal then, and not too good now. This lightweight failure in the Obama administration, Fox News contributer Marie Harf, is allowed to say anything she wants without rebuttal - and others likewise. I beat Crooked Hillary Clinton, and then beat Biden by much more. Fox is afraid to say what REALLY happened in that farce of an Election - IT WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN. Get tough Republicans!!!"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In response, people were quick to roast him and even Stephen King had a good chuckle:













Yep. This man was in charge of the USA. Oh, and stollen is fruity bread Germans eat during the Christmas period, by the way.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.