A clip of Donald Trump saying that women who get abortions should be "punished" has resurfaced following the reported overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade case.

On Monday, it was reported that a leaked draft has shown that five justices in the US Supreme Court are poised to allow states to outlaw abortion.

It’s also expected that the US Supreme Court will uphold a Mississippi law which criminalises termination of a pregnancy after 15 weeks, the report first published by Politicoclaims.

Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization marks the first major abortion rights challenge in front of the new conservative majority in the court with its three newest justices, which were appointed by former president Trump.

The reported ruling has sent shockwaves across the US and across the world, and now a revealing video has been re-shared which featured comments from Trump anticipating the move back in 2016.

The footage comes from Trump’s interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews ahead of his inauguration, which saw Trump – then a presidential candidate – pushed for his opinions on the subject.

He says in the clip that women who choose to get an abortion should face “some form of punishment".

"The answer is that there has to be some form of punishment,” he said.

"For the woman?" he is asked by the host.

"Yeah, there has to be some form," Trump added.

When asked what would happen if he banned abortions, Trump replied: "You'll go back to a position like they had, where people will perhaps go to illegal places. Yeah, but you have to ban it."

The reported ruling has had people discussing the case online, with The Handmaid’s Tale quickly trending on Twitter.

