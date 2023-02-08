9 of the worst things Donald Trump has done since he stopped being president

What do you think of when you think of Donald Trump?

We think of an overgrown toddler throwing his toys out of his pram to try and secure a shred of attention from anyone.

Why? Because ever since the former US president failed to secure a second term in office, he declined to depart with dignity and instead has continued to do terrible, terrible things just for attention.

We can show, not tell you that too.

How? Here are nine of the terrible things the former president has done since leaving office.

1. Contested the 2020 presidential election



We don't need to tell you this. It is no secret Trump has repeatedly and consistently claimed the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him and "rigged", despite all evidence pointing to that being absolutely not true.

He was even banned from Twitter because the platform said he had a role in inciting the Capitol Riots that took place when the election result was announced.

That didn't seem to stop him, and he has still droned on and on and on, the world's sorest loser.

After all, why let the truth get in the way of a good story?





2. Made a new social media platform

After he was kicked off Twitter, he set to work making a new social media alternative which launched in February this year as one of the many "free speech" type platforms knocking around.

He's since used it to spout thoughts that pop into his mind despite it being ridiculed on other, more traditional social media apps like Twitter.

Everyone needs an outlet.





3. Appeared at CPAC to spout nonsense

Trump has also appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to chat nonsense, to put it mildly, a few times since leaving office.

In February this year, he used a speech to mostly criticise his replacement, Joe Biden and call Vladimir Putin "smart".

If that wasn't enough of a waste of time, in August he talked about a doctor who apparently "loved looking at my body...it was so strong.”

Trump claims former White House doctor 'loved' looking at his body www.youtube.com

Umm...





4. Write a book about why the election was "stolen" from him

Trump said in May that he's writing a book on 'stolen' elections, which is set to be titled 'The Crime of the Century'.

"This is one of the greatest crimes in the history of our country. And sadly, the prosecutors don't want to do anything about it," the former president told the audience at The American Freedom tour in Austin, Texas.

"This is the crime of the century. I'm actually writing a book about it called 'The Crime of the Century'."

We can think of worse crimes, or even crimes that actually happened.





5. Interviewed with Piers Morgan

In April this year, Trump sat down with Piers Morgan for a chat. But it didn't seem to go well as the American "politician" appeared to storm out when he was questioned about the untrue 2020 stolen election claims he made.

Oh dear.





6. Interviewed with Nigel Farage

It is fair to say then that it wasn't as chummy as the interview the former president had with his apparent fanboy Nigel Farage in December last year on GB News.

The paor talked about "the rigged election", the Capitol riots, windfarms, and he called Boris Johnson "liberal".





7. Hinted at running in the 2024 election... a lot

Trump has hinted about making a return that no-one wants.

In August last year, he told Fox News he couldn't talk about it when asked about running for president again. “So because the campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and unbelievably stupid, I’m actually not allowed to answer that question, can you believe that?" he said. "I’d love to answer it."

“Let me put it this way; I think you’ll be happy and I think that a lot of our friends will be happy but I’m not actually allowed to answer it. Makes it very difficult if I do.”

Meanwhile in June,Rolling Stone reported that sources close to Trump said the former president is allegedly making a plan to announce his campaign in Florida.

His wife, Melania has even hinted at the prospect.





8. Demanded a new election 'immediately'

Trump recently went on a rant on his silly little social media platform, once again slagging off the democratic 2020 election and saying it was "irreparably compromised".

He called for a new election after Mark Zuckerberg revealed Facebook limited the reach of a story about Hunter Biden story on news feeds for a few days as fact-checkers determined whether it was true.

The New York Post alleged leaked emails from Hunter Biden's laptop showed the then vice-president was helping his son's business dealings in Ukraine weeks before the presidential election.

Facebook and Twitter restricted sharing of the article, before reversing course amid allegations of censorship.

Trump implied this was all one big conspiracy to stop him winning the election and embarked on a huge temper tantrum:





9. Going after Ron DeSantis

Classy as always, Trump has gone after Florida governor DeSantis, accusing him “grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.”

“That’s not Ron, is it?” Trump wrote, sarcastically. “He would never do such a thing!” on Trump social.

Someone tell him to put a sock in it.



