Melania Trump has teased that Donald Trump could become president once again during a rare interview - her first post-White House.

When asked if she could see herself living in the White House again, she told Fox host Pete Hegseth: "Never say never.

"I think we achieved a lot in four years of the Trump administration."

While Donald Trump hasn't formally announced he's running for President again, he's mentioned multiple times that he hopes to be back in 2024, stronger than ever.

