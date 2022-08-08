Donald Trump claims White House doctor 'loved' looking at his 'strong' body

Donald Trump had some unusual comments to make about former White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, during a speech at CPAC in Dallas.

“He was an admiral, a doctor, and now he’s a congressman," Trump told the crowd of Jackson's move into politics.

“I said, ‘Which is best, if you had your choice?’ He sort of indicated doctor, because he loved looking at my body...it was so strong.”

He added that the 55-year-old retired Navy rear admiral had branded him 'the healthiest president' there's been.

