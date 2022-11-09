Right at the moment GOP Pennsylvania Governor candidate Doug Mastriano confidently spoke about his expected win on right-wing news network One America News (OAN) - news organizations called for his opponent's win. Awkward.

Josh Shapiro, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, was declared the projected winner of the midterm election by NBC News and Fox News.

Simultaneously, Mastriano awkwardly bragged to OAN hosts he believed he would have a "big big win in a couple of hours."

"Now the rural counties are coming in and we got reports in the field here of unprecedented, record numbers," Mastriano said. "Even beating the presidential election in 2020."

"If that trend continues here we're going to have a big big win in a couple of hours," he added with a smile.

Mastriano faced off against Shapiro for the open governor seat, with a series of controversies behind him.

The 58-year-old tried to overturn the 2020 election, allegedly played a role in the January 6th insurrection, purported misinformation about Covid-19, and more.

