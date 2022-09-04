Ken Casey, the lead singer of the American punk rock band, Dropkick Murphys has gone viral thanks to his epic rant against supporters of former president Donald Trump.

Casey didn't hold anything back as he laid into supporters of the controversial ex-POTUS while playing a gig at Allentown Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania on Thursday, just two days before Trump held a rally in the state.

Cheered on by fans, the 53-year-old said: "If you are out there buying those f**king hats that these swindlers are selling at that f**king fair then you are part of the problem and I'll tell you why, because you are being duped by the greatest swindler in the history of the world.

"You are being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don't give a s**t about you or your family. They care about their f**king tax breaks and the money they can put in their pocket. If you consider yourself a patriot and you are spouting off that election denying s**t, I will fight your ass outside if you want to.

"Wake the f**k up! We’re working class people. The people, the f**king rich, the billionaires, they don’t give a s**t.”

He politely ended his rant by thanking those in attendance for listening to him. Casey's rant has since been viewed more than 3 million times on Twitter alone and people are in full support of what he had to say.









Typically some Trump supporters did try and claim that this type of rant wasn't very punk rock, which is quite a stretch.













The Boston Celtic band are currently on a tour of US state fairs before they start an acoustic tour in support of their new album 'This Machine Kills Fascists,' which features music from the folk legend Woody Guthrie.

