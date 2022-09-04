On Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, Dave Grohl and a host of famous faces paid tribute to the late, great Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in an emotional concert.

Hawkins died in March of this year. The 50-year-old drummer was found dead in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia where he and the rest of the Foo Fighters were booked to play at a festival.

Hawkins' untimely passing saw a massive outpouring of grief for him, his family and his fellow band members. He had been a member of the Foo Fighters since 1997 and had gone on to earn fans all over the globe.

Foo Fighters announced that concert in June, of which there will be a return leg in Los Angeles at the end of September, with all proceeds going towards two music-orientated charities: Music Support and Recording Academy Musicares.

This special and incredibly moving event featured numerous cameos by celebrities and special renditions of songs. Here are some of the highlights.

Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman got things started with performances of 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' and 'Live Forever' with Grohl on drumming duty.





Josh Homme covers David Bowie

Next on stage was disco legend Nile Rodgers who opened his set with a cover of the David Bowie classic 'Let's Dance' with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme doing his best Bowie impression.

Eddie Van Halen's son wows with his guitar skills

Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Eddie Van Halen, one of the best guitarists ever, clearly inherited his father's genes when he impressed with his shredding skills on 'Hot for Teacher' with Grohl and Justin Hawkins of The Darkness watching on in awe.

Violet Grohl sings Jeff Buckley

A big theme of the concert was celebrating the talent of the musician's offspring. For instance here is 16-year-old Violet Grohl covering 'Grace' by Jeff Buckley, another artist sadly taken before his time.





Them Crooked Vultures reunite and cover Elton John

Another theme of the night was supergroups either forming or reuniting. For instance, Them Crooked Vultures a band consisting of Dave Grohl, Josh Homme and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin performed for the first time in 12 years and surprisingly covered 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' by Elton John.





Dave Grohl joins The Pretenders

Chrissie Hynde and her band The Pretenders also made an appearance with Grohl joining them to play bass. Is there nothing he can't play?

Violet Grohl sings 'Valerie'

Artist and producer Mark Ronson also made an appearance which prompted another cameo from Violet Grohl who this time sung 'Valerie,' a song made famous by Amy Winehouse by was originally performed by The Zutons.

Gaz Coombes does a great Sting impression

In another unlikely supergroup, Gaz Coombes of Supergrass joined Grohl and The Police's drummer Stuart Copeland for a rendition of 'Everything Little Thing She Does is Magic.'

Brian May sings 'Love of My Life'

An amazing moment occurred at the end of Brian May's set when the entire crowd at Wembley sang along with Queen's 'Love of My Life.'





Dave Grohl fights back tears while singing 'Times Like These'

Grohl opened up the Foo Fighters set with an emotional version of 'Times Like These' where the frontman fought back the tears as her performed the song for the first time since his friend had died.

Travis Barker joins the Foo Fighters

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who Grohl called 'pretty good' joined the band to play the drums on tracks 'The Pretender' and 'Monkey Wrench.' All we want to know is if Kourtney Kardashian was there.

Paul McCartney plays two Beatles songs

Paul McCartney, yes the real Paul McCartney from The Beatles, made an appearance for a rare performance of 'Oh Darling' with Grohl and Chrissie Hynde and 'Helter Skelter.'

Taylor Hawkins' son steals the show with a performance of 'My Hero'

In a moment that has since gone viral and will probably be revisited for years to come Hawkins' 16-year-old son Oliver Shane joined the Foo Fighters to play on their classic 'My Hero.' A performance his father would have been truly proud of.





