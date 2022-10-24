Rishi Sunak has won the Tory leadership election and will become the next prime minister.
Last week, Liz Truss resigned after just six weeks in office triggering the contest which Sunak comfortably won, given he was the only candidate to secure enough nominations from MPs to go through to the expected next round.
Sunak has a whole load of policies up his sleeve but perhaps the PM to be is best known for his Eat Out to Help Out policy, launched during the coronavirus pandemic to encourage people to return to high-street restaurants by giving them half-price meals.
With that in mind, people on Twitter have reminisced about the scheme, hoping it will return now he's back in power.
\u201cIf Rishi brings back eat out to help out, the Labour lead will be wiped out in a week MMW\u201d— Calgie (@Calgie) 1666602784
\u201cRishi Sunak should immediately re-establish his best policy: Eat Out to Help Out\u201d— \ud83e\udd9b\u2b07\ufe0f (@\ud83e\udd9b\u2b07\ufe0f) 1666616939
\u201cI'll lower my voice if Rishi Sunak brings back Eat Out To Help Out. Don't mind the haters, we were eating GOOD on that policy\u201d— Jason Okundaye (@Jason Okundaye) 1666618263
Although some pointed out it led to increased Covid, which at a time before vaccines wasn't great:
\u201cRemember @RishiSunak\u2019s \u2018Eat Out to Help Out\u2019 scheme may have contributed to many more #COVID19 cases and subsequent deaths. He cared more about kickstarting the economy than saving people\u2019s lives #SunakOut\n\nhttps://t.co/B3qysMJRSb\u201d— Matt (@Matt) 1666617654
\u201cHe may be the best of a bad bunch but here's a timely reminder that Rishi Sunak was awful on Covid. \n\nThe "eat out to help out" scheme helped spread it and he embraced the Great Barrington Declaration.\u201d— Neil Stone (@Neil Stone) 1666612908
The political and economic context couldn't be more different than it was just two years ago. We highly doubt the scheme will return, but we can dream.
