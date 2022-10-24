Rishi Sunak has won the Tory leadership election and will become the next prime minister.

Last week, Liz Truss resigned after just six weeks in office triggering the contest which Sunak comfortably won, given he was the only candidate to secure enough nominations from MPs to go through to the expected next round.

Sunak has a whole load of policies up his sleeve but perhaps the PM to be is best known for his Eat Out to Help Out policy, launched during the coronavirus pandemic to encourage people to return to high-street restaurants by giving them half-price meals.

With that in mind, people on Twitter have reminisced about the scheme, hoping it will return now he's back in power.

Although some pointed out it led to increased Covid, which at a time before vaccines wasn't great:

The political and economic context couldn't be more different than it was just two years ago. We highly doubt the scheme will return, but we can dream.

