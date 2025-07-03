A recent Reddit thread has quietly ignited a big conversation online, with hundreds weighing in on a topic many feel overlooked: just how costly it can be to live alone.

The post’s candid honesty struck a chord with hundreds of fellow users, shining a light on a financial challenge that doesn’t often get airtime — the hidden expenses of singlehood.

The Redditor behind the viral post summed it up perfectly: "No one really talks about how expensive being single is."

They pointed out that buying food in bulk, usually seen as the thrifty option, isn’t always a saving grace.

"I can't buy food in bulk because, on average, it would spoil before I could get through it. So buying smaller portions is not cheaper but somehow more expensive in the end."

It’s a frustrating catch-22 many solo dwellers know all too well.

iStock

The post, coming from a Canadian, has resonated with readers across the globe, sparking debate about how society values relationships — and how that trickles down into our wallets.

"Society was not designed for single people, and it’s not sustainable long term," one responded, as another added: "Maybe it’s an American thing. But my issue isn’t buying in bulk. My issue is being forced to buy portions that are too much for one person. Can’t really freeze a lot of fruits and vegetables, so sadly they end up getting tossed."

Meanwhile, another commenter pointed out that the real challenge wasn’t just about buying groceries in bulk, but the harsh reality of shouldering a whole mortgage solo.

"I would have so much more money if I could halve that, utilities, etc," they wrote. "Spinach going bad before I eat it all is not the thing killing my budget."

