Ed Balls first Threads post is exactly what you expect

Just when we think we’ve found the best first post on Threads, Instagram’s new “civil” text-based app to rival Twitter, another one comes along which is miles better – and former Labour MP Ed Balls may be the all-out winner after posting exactly what you would think he would post.

Well-known for his 2011 Twitter blunder in which he tweeted out his own name instead of searching for it, the Good Morning Britainpresenter and ex-shadow chancellor now marks the iconic moment every 28 April on ‘Ed Balls Day’.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now, adhering to the politician’s principle of giving the people what they want, Mr Balls has set up an account on Threads and kicked things off by posting those two magic words.

And it’s fair to say other users on the platform absolutely loved it.

Threads









One declared: “You’ve won Threads today!”

“Thread Balls,” quipped another.

A third replied: “I think you win the internet today.”

Others, though, have questioned what this means for marking the special occasion, seeing as the Twitter mishap occurred on 28 April (as mentioned previously), but this more deliberate posting happened on 6 July.

“Ed! Now I need to rearrange my whole calendar for a new holiday,” complained one user.

A second jokingly fumed: “Who do you think you are, Ed? The monarch? You don’t get two special days.”

Another asked if the post marked “the new Ed Balls Day”, but that question remains unanswered.

It’s unknown whether his wife Yvette Cooper MP, the shadow home secretary, will replicate the meme by reposting one of her Twitter typos.

She does have a Threads account, at least…

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.