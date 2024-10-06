Elon Musk's five weirdest moments at Donald Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania rally

Twitter/X owner Elon Musk turned up and addressed crowds at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (the site of the July 13 assassination attempt) on Saturday (October 5).

And to the surprise of practically nobody, the Tesla founder ended up being incredibly “weird” and “cringe”.

Musk has repeatedly voiced his support for Trump to return to the White House in the run up to the November vote, interviewing him live on X back in August and floating the idea to him of running a “government efficiency commission”, which he went on to refer to as the Department of Government Efficiency or ‘Doge’ – because of course he did.

And so, if you’re fine with wanting the ground to swallow you whole from embarrassment, allow us to recap the five weirdest moments from Musk at the campaign rally.

Jumping around on stage

Even before he walked up to the podium to speak, Musk was seen jumping into the air, with social media users sharing the pictures to point out how “politically neutral” Twitter/X has not become and suggest he wants people to like him.

“Dark Maga”

Sporting a black ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) cap, Musk soon referred to himself as “Dark Maga”, an apparent spin on the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme used by Democrats to voice support for US president Joe Biden (turning the Republican dig that is ‘let’s go, Brandon’ into something more positive).

His “sickening” stare at Donald Trump

We apologise for the nightmare fuel.

Claiming a man who once said he would “terminate” parts of the constitution would now in fact “preserve” it

Making a point about democracy itself, Musk said: “President Trump must win to preserve the constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America.”

And would that be the same constitution which Trump talked about partly ‘terminating’ back in 2022, Elon?

In a post to Truth Social at the time, in which he continued to push his false claim around voter “fraud” surrounding the 2020 presidential election, Trump wrote: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

Warning November will be the “last election” if people don’t vote for Trump – even though the Republican previously told Christians they “won’t have to vote again”

Musk also told Trump supporters to encourage others to vote and said: “And then make sure they actually do vote. If they don’t, this will be the last election – that’s my prediction.

“Nothing’s more important.”

Except, the very person he is backing said in a speech at the Believers Summit in Florida back in July that if he is elected, they “don’t have to vote again” in four years’ time.

He told the crowd of Christians: “Get out and vote, just this time. You don’t have to do it anymore … You got to get out and vote.

“In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.”

Musk has since changed his Twitter/X profile picture to show him in a black MAGA hat, too.

So there’s that.

