Elon Musk posts video endorsing Trump

Elon Musk has shared a video taken from the Joe Rogan Experience podcast endorsing Donald Trump over Joe Biden.

Rogan says in the clip that Biden is “gone”, presumably implying he’s too old to do the job of president, and that his cabinet is a “sideshow of diversity” – whatever that means.

The clip sees Rogan say: "I would vote for Trump before I'd vote for Biden. Because the thing with Biden is... he's gone. You're going to be relying on his cabinet.

“I knew his cabinet would be this sideshow of diversity, which is exactly what it is. You can't have those kind of people running a Ben & Jerry's. You certainly can't have those kind of people running the f***ing most powerful government the world's ever known."

Last year, a poll by JL Partners conducted as the presidential race was heating up, voters were most likely to describe Trump in one word as a “criminal” whereas voters are concerned that Biden is too old for the presidential job.

Biden is only a few years older than Trump, and the president’s fiery showing during the State of the Union address went some way to curb those concerns recently, but his age remains an attack point for Republicans.

Meanwhile, for a man who runs huge companies like Tesla and SpaceX, Musk seems to have a lot of time to post nonsense on social media at the moment.

When he's not sharing Joe Rogan clips, Musk has been keeping himself busy by sharing baseless conspiracy theories - like when he falsely claimed "trans terrorism" is a thing recently.

