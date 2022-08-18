Elon Musk had some advice for Republicans when it comes to attracting voters and raising money - be compassionate, and stay out of people's bedrooms.

On Tuesday, Musk spoke at a GOP event in Wyoming hosted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The event was attended by Republican candidates and supporters.

The Tesla CEO has openly spoke about his political alignment. Recently he tweeted clarifying supports the 'left half' of the Republican party and the 'right half' of the Democratic party.

Lending some advice to Republicans, Musk apparently told attendees that Republicans would prosper if they "stayed out of people's bedrooms" and were more compassionate to immigrant newcomers according to Axios.

The Axios report also included that Musk appealed to GOP attendees by speaking highly of free markets and warning of socialism.

Republicans who attended the event in Montana tweeted photos with Musk including Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) and former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus

Over the last year, Musk has moved closer to the Republican Party and away from the Democratic Party due to policies he does not agree with.

Earlier this year he stated his declaration to vote for GOP candidates having only voted Democrat in the past.

He has alluded to potentially voting for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he choose to run.

The retreat in Montana was closed off to the press but sources close to the event told Axios Musk and McCarthy sat down in a "fireside chat" style to answer question about the future of the Republican Party.



According to the report, Musk also said Democrats need to 'stay out of people's wallets' in order to prosper in the future.

