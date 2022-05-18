Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday that he plans to vote Republican in the future because he feels the Democrat party is one of "division and hate".

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …" Musk tweeted.

The Tesla CEO has been vocal about his criticisms of President Joe Biden and the Democratic party. Many Democrats have also been critical of Musk, 50, especially in the wake of his bid to purchase Twitter.

In the wake of his tweet, people responded expressing their confusion and concern for Musk's new party alignment, especially given his interest in saving the environment.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



"Hey man, if you want to support a bunch of electric vehicle-hating climate deniers, that’s on you. Not sure it helps the cause that you and your team have dedicated much of your lives to, but I guess you’ll get some attention on Twitter, so there’s that!" Jon Favreau tweeted at Musk.

"Wrong side, buddy," a tweet from The Lincoln Project read.

"Never let anyone tell you this billionaire isn't right-wing. He'd rather support insurrectionists than pay his workers fair wages," Occupy Democrats wrote.

Two years ago nearly to the day, Musk tweeted, "take the red pill" a reference to the movie The Matrix and a meme from the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, members of the GOP and others who align themselves with the party responded with excitement.

"Welcome, Elon. Glad to have you," Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ) wrote.

"Welcome to the right side, Elon!," Representative Lauren Boebert (R-FL) responded.

Musk has stated that his intent in acquiring Twitter is to make it more neutral. Many have accused Twitter of shadow-banning conservative voices and giving Democrats and left-leaning people more of a voice.

The SpaceX founder has publicly said he does not believe former President Donald Trump should have been banned and would reinstate his account should his Twitter deal go through.

Prior to his tweet, Musk maintained that he is a moderate.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.